Prime Minister, Gandapur discuss strategy for upcoming AJK elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Member National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kayani and Senator Saifullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

During the meeting, strategy for the upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir was discussed.