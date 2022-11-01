UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Gets Red Carpet Welcome, Guard Of Honor On Arrival For Two-day China Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday landed in Beijing on a two-day official visit to meet Chinese leadership and review All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and discuss regional and global developments

On his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, the prime minister was given a red carpet welcome as the smartly turned-out contingents of the Chinese forces presented him with the guard of honor, a PM Office statement said.

During his first official visit to China after assuming office, the prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

He is heading a high-level delegation including the Federal cabinet ministers, special assistants as well as Sindh chief minister.

He is among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.

