Prime Minister gets vote of confidence in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday successfully got the vote of confidence in the National Assembly and received 180 votes in his favor.

The prime minister received 180 votes reposing confidence in his leadership in the 342-member National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said following after Thursday's vote.

"One hundred and eighty members (180) members rose in favor of resolution and the resolution is passed. Consequently, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan".

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tabled a resolution for vote of confidence in the Prime Minister which stated "The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan".

A total of 180 members voted in favor of resolution and the Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat to place the Names of all members on its website which voted in favor of the resolution. The resolution appeared as supplementary agenda item on `Orders of the Day'.

While tabling the resolution, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there are rumors about the parliament and today the government decided to show the whole world that the parliament is standing with the constitution and the parliament as well.

Parliament is standing with the supremacy of the constitution, he added.

He said that the parliament is standing with the majority decision 4/3 of the honorable Supreme Court.