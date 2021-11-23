UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , Ghous Discuss Political Situation In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with leader of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Ghous Ali Shah and discussed the political situation in Sindh and the ongoing development projects of the federal government

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister expressed concern over the rising prices of essential items in Sindh particularly Karachi and Hyderabad as compared to other parts of the country.

