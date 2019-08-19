UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Gives 3-year Extension To Army Chief

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved a three-year extension in tenure of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved a three-year extension in tenure of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," a document shared by Prime Minister's Office read.

"The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," it added.

General Bajwa, who was appointed as army chief on November 29, 2016, wasdue to complete his term this November.

