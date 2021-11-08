Prime Minister , Governor discuss situation in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Monday and discussed the present law and order situation in the Sindh province and different administrative and development issues.

The prime minister was briefed on the inauguration of the Greenline project to provide better facilities of transport to the residents of Karachi.