Prime Minister, Governor Punjab discuss overall situation in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mahammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Overall situation in Punjab were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Punjab congratulated the Prime Minister over the big victory of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Governor Punjab apprised the Prime Minister of the confidence of Overseas Pakistanis in the present government's policies.

He further apprised the Prime Minister that the expatriate community would not only fully participate in the forthcoming Overseas Convention, expected to be held soon, but was also keen to invest in the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar, while appreciating the Prime Minister for his measures taken for the protection of minorities' rights, apprised him of the progress on the ongoing work for the restoration of Hindi temple in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan.