Prime Minister Greets Bangladesh Chief Advisor On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation on Monday with the Chief Advisor of the Government of Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus to extend his warm wishes and greetings on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.

While recalling their most warm and productive meetings in New York and Cairo on the margins of the UNGA and D-8 Summit last year, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in trade and travel. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan looked forward to the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister to Dhaka in April and said that a trade delegation would also accompany him.

He also underscored the need to revive institutional mechanisms to reinvigorate the bilateral relationship at all levels. The exchange of cultural troupes to promote people-to-people contact was also discussed. In this regard, the Prime Minister invited a Bangladesh cultural troupe, comprising old and new artists, including the legendary Runa Laila, to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

