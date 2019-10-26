UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Greets Hindu Citizens On Diwali

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:48 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended greetings to the Hindu citizens of Pakistan on the festival of Diwali to be celebrated on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended greetings to the Hindu citizens of Pakistan on the festival of Diwali to be celebrated on Sunday.

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Also known as the festival of lights and being one of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

