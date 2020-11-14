Prime minister greets Hindu community on Diwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday greeted the Hindu community of Pakistan as they celebrated the colorful festival of Diwali on the day.

"Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Diwali, one of the most important festivals is celebrated between October and November with varying dates by Hindus which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and and knowledge over ignorance.