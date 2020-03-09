UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Greets Hindu Community On Holi Festival

Mon 09th March 2020

Prime minister greets Hindu community on Holi festival

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday greeted the Hindu community of Pakistan celebrating the Holi festival on the day.

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours," the prime minister tweeted.

Holi, a Hindu religious festival celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu Calendar month of Phalgun, signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring and end of winter.

The festival is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

