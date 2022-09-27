Prime Minister greets world on onset of Rabi ul Awwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday greeted the whole world including the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal, which is a special month where the believers observe the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday greeted the whole world including the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal, which is a special month where the believers observe the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a source of success for the whole humanity both in the life as well in the life hereafter.

He urged the nation to make a pledge to study the Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) during the month and practice it in their daily lives to qualify for the intercession (Shafa'at) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the Day of of Judgment.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on 12th of Rabi ul Awwal the third month of the Islamic lunar Calendar.