UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Greets World On Onset Of Rabi Ul Awwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Prime Minister greets world on onset of Rabi ul Awwal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday greeted the whole world including the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal, which is a special month where the believers observe the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday greeted the whole world including the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the Holy month of Rabi ul Awwal, which is a special month where the believers observe the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a source of success for the whole humanity both in the life as well in the life hereafter.

He urged the nation to make a pledge to study the Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) during the month and practice it in their daily lives to qualify for the intercession (Shafa'at) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the Day of of Judgment.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on 12th of Rabi ul Awwal the third month of the Islamic lunar Calendar.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Muslim

Recent Stories

Scholars, writers call for promotion of Sindhi lan ..

Scholars, writers call for promotion of Sindhi language

3 minutes ago
 India Says Received Request From Ukraine for Assis ..

India Says Received Request From Ukraine for Assistance With Resolving Specific ..

3 minutes ago
 Maryland Couple Enters New Guilty Pleads for Tryin ..

Maryland Couple Enters New Guilty Pleads for Trying to Sell Military Information ..

3 minutes ago
 FBR enable refund adjustment tab in return forms

FBR enable refund adjustment tab in return forms

3 minutes ago
 Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon ..

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

23 minutes ago
 Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends ..

Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends Imran Khan's interim bail til ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.