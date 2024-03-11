(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali's wife.

He sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of departed soul and patience to the family members.