Prime Minister Grieved Over Death Of Asfandyar Wali's Wife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali's wife.
He sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of departed soul and patience to the family members.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari condoles over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife4 minutes ago
-
Agriculture infrastructure handover ceremony held in district Mohmand14 minutes ago
-
ANP President Asfandyar Wali's wife passes away15 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today15 minutes ago
-
Youth support program concluded24 minutes ago
-
Missing boy recovered safely25 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 991 kg drugs in 12 operations34 minutes ago
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held44 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari44 minutes ago
-
DC Tharparkar directs to take action against profiteers during Ramazan44 minutes ago
-
CDA allots 157 govt residences44 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail officials tell court53 minutes ago