Prime Minister Grieved Over Death Of Asfandyar Wali's Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Prime minister grieved over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali's wife.

He sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the forgiveness of departed soul and patience to the family members.

