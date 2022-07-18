UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Grieved Over Death Toll In Rahimyar Khan Tragedy

July 18, 2022

Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar Khan tragedy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of 19 precious lives near Rahimyar Khan after a boat ferrying passengers capsized in the River Indus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of 19 precious lives near Rahimyar Khan after a boat ferrying passengers capsized in the River Indus.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.

