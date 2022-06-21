UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Grieved Over Deaths By Floods Hitting Bangladesh, India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the floods hitting different parts of Bangladesh and India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the floods hitting different parts of Bangladesh and India.

"Grieved to learn about the loss of precious human lives in Bangladesh and India due to floods.

My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the media reports, the floodwaters inundated more of Bangladesh and northeast India where more than 9.5 million people were stranded with little food and drinking water, following the intense rain.

The heavy monsoon rain brought the worst floods in some parts of low-lying Bangladesh and have killed at least 69 people over the past two weeks there and in India's Assam state.

More Stories From Pakistan

