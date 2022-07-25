UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Grieved Over Demise Of Allama Agha Hamid Moosavi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Prime minister grieved over demise of Allama Agha Hamid Moosavi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the demise of chief of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

The prime minister said that late Allama Moosavi was virtuous and an advocate of Muslim unity.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and followers to bear the loss with fortitude.

