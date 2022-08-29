UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Grieved Over Demise Of Hockey Legend Manzoor Junior

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the death of Pakistan's hockey legend Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior.

"Gold medalist Manzoor Hussain Junior was an asset for the nation. His services for Pakistan Hockey will always be remembered," he remarked in a tweet.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Manzoor Junior, 64, passed away at a private hospital in Lahore after cardiac arrest.

Former captain of Pakistan Hockey team, Manzoor Junior was part of the team which won bronze and gold in the 1976 and 1984 Olympics respectively.

He was also part of the hockey teams which won glory for the country in the 1978 and 1982 Hockey World Cups.

