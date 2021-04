Prime Minister grieved over demise of renowned singer Shaukat Ali

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned singer Shaukat Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned singer Shaukat Ali.

He prayed for elevation of the departed soul to high ranks and for fortitude to the grieved family.

The prime minister said that the services of late Shaukat Ali in the field of singing will always be remembered in the country.

