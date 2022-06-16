Prime Minister grieved over injuries to Daniyal Aziz

UrduPoint.com

Published June 16, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed deep grief over the injuries to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz in a road accident in Shakar Garh

The prime minister phoned the wife of Daniyal Aziz and prayed for his recovery.

He directed the relevant officials to take all necessary steps for the medical treatment of Daniyal Aziz.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved families over the death of other people in the accident.

More Stories From Pakistan

