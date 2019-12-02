UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Grieved Over Loss Of 13 Pakistanis In Fire Incident In Jordan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:41 PM

Prime Minister grieved over loss of 13 Pakistanis in fire incident in Jordan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed profound condolences over the sad demise of 13 Pakistanis in the unfortunate fire incident in Jordan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed profound condolences over the sad demise of 13 Pakistanis in the unfortunate fire incident in Jordan.

The prime minister has extended his sympathies to the bereaved family over the tragic loss and has assured his support in this difficult time.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude for the cooperation being extended by the Jordanian authorities to the Pakistan Mission in Amman and to the grief stricken family.

The Ambassador and Pakistan Embassy officials are in contact with the family and providing all possible assistance.

