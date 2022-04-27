Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Prince Mohiuddin of Chitral, former minister of state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Prince Mohiuddin of Chitral, former minister of state.

The prime minister said that his death was a huge shock to them as he was like a brother and fast friend, a press release said.

He said that they could not forget late prince's contributions for the country and the nation.

Late Mohiuddin had been elected as PML-N, MNA twice from Chitral.