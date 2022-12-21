UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Grieved Over Renowned Singer Bilqees Khanum's Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 11:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of renowned singer Bilqees Khanum, who passed away in Karachi after a protracted illness.

He said late Bilqees Khanum earned distinction in singing and her death caused a huge loss to the world of music.

The prime minister said the services of the late singer to music would be kept alive for long.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

