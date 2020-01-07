UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

Prime Minister grieved over sad demise of Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned jurist Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned jurist Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said the invaluable services rendered by late Justice Fakhruddin G.

Ebrahim in the field of law and the provision of justice would be remembered long.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and for the fortitude of the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

