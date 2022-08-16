UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Hails UAE Company's Interest To Invest In Pakistan's Health Sector

A UAE-based biotechnology company, Hayat Biotech on Tuesday expressed its interest to cooperate and invest in the digitization of Pakistan's health sector and the establishment of plasma fractionation facility

The interest was shown by a delegation of Hayat Biotech and Sinopharm, which led by Saboor Karamat, General Counsel of the UAE's Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and relevant senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said that as the two countries enjoyed decades-old brotherly relations, the UAE had always helped Pakistan in hard times.

He lauded the deep interest of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum for cooperation and investment in Pakistan's health sector.

During the meeting, it was told that due to lack of plasma fractionation facilities in Pakistan, the annual 3 million liters of blood collection in the country was not fully utilized.

After the establishment of plasma fractionation facility in Pakistan, thousands of lives will be saved through the utilization of all contents to be separated from the donated blood.

The prime minister directed all the relevant institutions to fully facilitate the companies for the proposed project.

