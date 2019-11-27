Prime Minister has constitutional right to give extension to COAS: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constitutional right to give extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had given extension to the Chief of Army Staff due to Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), working boundary and the genocide in the occupied Kashmir.

The minister said the nation and political parties were well informed about the valiant and marvelous character and services rendering by General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the motherland.

The Supreme Court was supreme constitutional institution of the country, he said and added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected and pursued the court's verdict and also struggled for independence of judiciary.

He said, "This is a only way that Supreme Court should tell the procedure to give extension to the COAS."Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to London for medical treatment by setting a precedent that every convict person could now go to foreign country for remedy.