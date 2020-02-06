UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Has Firm Belief In Freedom Of Expression: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly believed in freedom of expression, said Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a cake cutting ceremony on the fifth anniversary of a private news channel here on Thursday.

She felicitated the news channel staff for projecting the positive image of Pakistan both at home and abroad, and hoped that it would continue to do responsible journalism.

She said it was the duty of every media house to present credible facts and information before the public and to safeguard ideological boundaries of the country.

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Secretary Information, Principle Information Officer, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad also attended the ceremony.

