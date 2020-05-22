Prime Minister has fulfilled promise to expose sugar scam culprits: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that by making public the investigation report of sugar commission, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise made to the nation and set an unprecedented example

Commenting on the report on Friday, the minister said that the prime minister did a great job in the eyes of the people and his move was highly commendable. He said that it had been proved that no one was above the law and everyone, who did wrong, would have to face the music.

He said that all were equal in the court of accountability and there would never be any concession for anyone at any cost.

He said that whoever would indulge in corruption and illegal activities would be held accountable and all those involved in the scandal would be punished according to the law. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was watching the performance of everyone and he himself was monitoring the whole process.

Abdul Aleem Khan termed the comments of the opposition unwarranted and said that Mian Sahib (Shehbaz Sharif) and his cronies should study the report without prejudice and then give their opinion. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to bringing about massive change in the general elections and ending the outdated system in the country.