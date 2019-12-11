Prime Minister has sought report on lawyers rampage in PIC : Basharat Raja

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought a report from the Punjab government regarding lawyers rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Addressing a press conference here at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid- e-Azam, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after suspending his engagments returned from Islamabad and on his arrival, he chaired a law and order meeting.

He said the CM had ordered the authorities concerned to hold an inquiry to ascertain the real causes which led to the incident. Criminal proceedings of the incident would also take place as per law, he added.

He said the chief minister had also directed the relevant authorities to assess the damages of doctors vehicles and patients as they would be compensated.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who had so far been indentified with the help of cameras and other ways, adding that government could not allow anybody to disrupt law and order.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that high-handedness culture in the society must come to an end. He said that police would be also be checked to identify any negligence during the incident.

Basharat said the tension between lawyers and doctors had continued since November, and appropriate circles were not taken into confidence or apprised of the developments.

He said that Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Punjab Health Miniser Dr Yasmin Rashid were present on the ocassion, which proved that the government had taken strict note of the incident.

He said, if both the ministers had not been present there, the situation might have been more worse.

He said, lawyers should restraint themselves, whereas, hospitals should remain opened so that patients did not suffer.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that he reached the spot as per the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to play a role of arbitrator between lawyers and doctors.

He said the situation was controlled without firing, shelling and injuring anybody.

The minister said that he had protected some 10 lawyers from the wrath of people and handed them over to the police.

He termed the incident a conspiracy, adding that lawyers were used to destroy the peace of the Punjab.

Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid said that stern action would be taken against violent lawyers who tortured doctors, damaged vehicles, forcefully obstructed treatment facilities and destroyed the peaceful environment at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

She said three persons lost their lives due to disruption of working at the hospital as a result of violent attack by lawyers at the PIC.