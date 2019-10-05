Prime Minister highlighted Kashmir issue effectively at UN: Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing , Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan 's Kashmir Mission has met with great success globally, as he highlighted the Kashmir cause effectively and raised voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people with full power among the international community.

He said this while addressing the business community at a dinner, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sialkot, late Friday night.

The minister said that Premier Imran Khan also represented the Muslim Ummah effectively in his address to the UN General Assembly, as he presented the true image of islam before the world.

The minister appreciated the Sialkot exporters' spirit and struggle for establishing Asia's first-ever private sector international airport on self-help basis, saying that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy.

He said that the past rulers did not not give Sialkot its due status and rights, saying that city's infrastructure had badly been damaged due to poor planning of the past governments.

The minister said that soon the foundation stone of the Naya Pakistan housing scheme would be laid in the city and Sialkot would be given the status of a model city in Pakistan. He said that 10,000 houses and apartments of 3 to 5 marlas would be constructed under the Naya Pakistan project in Sialkot.

Earlier, the minister also visited the proposed land for the Naya Pakistan housing scheme. Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, PTI central leader Umer Dar, Chairman PHA Sialkot Zulfiqar Ahsan Bhatti, SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, Haji Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba, president of Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot, PTI local leaders, traders and exporters were also present.