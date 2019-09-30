Prime Minister highlighted Kashmir issue with effective manner: Senator Ahmed Khan

Chairman of Senate Standing Committee for Industry and Production, Senator Ahmed Khan Khilji on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue with effective manner at platform of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to APP, he said the issue of Kashmir would be addressed in tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan due to sincere efforts.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not only presented Kashmir issue effectively but also the case of all Muslim Ummah.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has upset India from his enthusiastic speech which has delivered in positive manner in UNGA, said that Kashmiri people were not ready to tolerate further slavery of India, despite they have been facing difficulties from several days of curfews.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech of UNGA has fully covered all aspects and made it clear to the world that sustainable peace is not possible in the region without resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully in accordance with UN resolutions", he added. Khan said India had failed to suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiris despite lockdowns and restrictions in the occupied Kashmir, adding Pakistan succeeded in exposing Indian terrorism and brutalities in Kashmir in front of the World.