Prime Minister highlighted true image of Pakistan during his US visit: Pervez Khattak

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded in highlighting the true image of Pakistan before the world during his recent visit to the US and proved that the new Pakistan would be a respectable one in the comity of nations

He said this while addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Girls College under the Quaid-e-Azam Groups Colleges at District Nowhsera, his home constituency.

Members Provincial Assemly Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhail, Muhammad Idrees Khattak, Aqib Ullah Khan, DC Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan, Director Quaid-e-Azam Group of Colleges Abdul Waheed Khan, Principal of Girls College Miss Marjan Khattak, Maryum Ayaz, Sania Zaman Khan, college students and people of the area were also present.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir cause in an appropriate manner as a result President of the United State Donald Trump also termed Kashmir as an issue and offered his meditation, which was a big success so far in the history of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan believed in peace and want peace in the region and without solution of the Kashmir issue peace could not be achieved. Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through peaceful dialogue, Pervez Khattak added.

He said the federal govt wanted to have equally based education system in the country and held a successful dialogue with the representatives of the Wafaq-ul-Madaras so that equal opportunities could be given to the students of Madras as well.

"We want that the students of Madaras should learn both religious and modern-day education so that they could come and play their due role in the national progress," Pervez Khattak added.

He said the performance of the education boards across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not up to the mark and that was why the govt had planned to have an education system at par with the developed world.

He said Pakistan was going through very hard time as the leadership in the past had looted the public exchequers which resulted bad financial crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States has restored confidence of the world community in Pakistan and now the country will move in the right direction towards progress and prosperity, he remarked.

He said the prime minister had highlighted Pakistan's positive image and dispelled the negative agenda against the people of Pakistan.

He expressed the confidence that the prime minister's US visit would prove to be a milestone for bolstering bilateral cooperation between the two countries besides creating a positive environment in the region as the entire world community was endorsing the viewpoint of prime minister regarding regional peace and security.

He said the PML-N leader was baffled by the successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US President Donald Trump and the warm and historic reception accorded to Imran Khan at Arena One.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiri people during his visit to the United States.

He said steps had been taken by the federal govt to address problems being faced by the people. "We want to bring the country on the road to progress as we need 20 billion US Dollars annually to run the affairs of the country and hopefully the country would recover from the poor financial position," he added.

He said the prime minister had promised with the masses to bring the looted money back to Pakistan and arrest all those involved in massive financial corruption. The govt, he said, took steps in right direction to have a proper system in every department so that to address and facilitate the common people of Pakistan rather benefiting handful "Ashrafia".

He said despite all criticism we have taken hard decision for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and people would see such hard decision would be proved a millstone and would certainly benefit the masses in the longer run.

"We have decentralized the power to the people of Pakistan by introducing police reform besides taken steps for the address issue in education, health which directly related to the people," he concluded.

Earlier, the students of the college presented national anthem, followed by melodious national song, skits which largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators and guests.

Pervez Khattak also distributed cash incentives among the teachers and position holders' students in the board exams.