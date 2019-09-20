UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Highlighting Kashmir Cause Bravely: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Prime Minister highlighting Kashmir cause bravely: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the Kashmir cause bravely and all political parties will be on the same page on the Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the Kashmir cause bravely and all political parties will be on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a terrorist and dictator Mussolini-like person, who had committed a historical blunder, which provided the Kashmiri and Pakistani leadership with an opportunity to use it in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 27 in which he would highlight Kashmir issue and this is the right time to do now or never.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible of the current situation of the country.

He said there were serious corruption charges on Khursheed Shah and court would decide the charges Shah was facing and added that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card to achieve his nefarious designs.

He said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would establish his league and it would be decided till January that who will lead PML-N.

To a question, he said that Railways was improving and its a promise to the nation that the deficit would be eliminated in next five years tenure of the government.

He said PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari's and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return the looted national wealth.

He also appreciated the foreign office efforts to highlight Kashmir issue internationally.

