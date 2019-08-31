Prime Minister highlighting Kashmir issue internationally: Ali Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir issue internationally by utilizing different available forums

Talking to a private news channel, he said the whole nation and all political parties were united on Kashmir cause.

The special assistant said due to effective foreign policy, the Kashmir issue was internationalized as China, France, Russia and United Kingdom (UK) had taken stance on Indian gross human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He said Pakistan wanted to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi being an extremist was involved in Gujrat massacre, killing of oppressed Kashmiris and Samjota Express incident.