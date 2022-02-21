UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Highlights Key Initiatives For Achieving UN SDGs

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Prime Minister highlights key initiatives for achieving UN SDGs

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday highlighted the key initiatives of the government for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Pakistan's inclusive response to the COIVD-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday highlighted the key initiatives of the government for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Pakistan's inclusive response to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

He was talking to newly appointed Executive Director of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Catherine M. Russell, who called on him, during her maiden visit to Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the UNICEF's country programme in Pakistan as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

The prime minister also shared Pakistan's efforts for alleviating the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.

He referred to the 'humanitarian corridor' established by Pakistan for supporting the relief operations of UN and other stakeholders.

The prime minister appreciated the collaboration between the government and the UNICEF.

He also outlined priority areas of the government for promotion and protection of rights of child in the country, including increasing enrollment of out-of-school children, upscaling of immunization programs, catering for child malnutrition and stunting, and improving the infrastructure of public education system.

The UNICEF executive director appreciated the government's cooperation in the fulfillment of its mandate and reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan.

She also thanked the prime minister for the support provided by Pakistan to UNICEF's work in Afghanistan.

UNICEF is an important development partner of Pakistan and works closely with the Government on a broad range of issues especially those related to women and children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Education Visit Women Media Government

Recent Stories

Tobacco exports witness 54.02% increase

Tobacco exports witness 54.02% increase

2 minutes ago
 Reference against ex-minister adjourned till Mar 1 ..

Reference against ex-minister adjourned till Mar 16

2 minutes ago
 Nickel hits 2011 high on Russia unrest, tight supp ..

Nickel hits 2011 high on Russia unrest, tight supply

2 minutes ago
 Georgia's jailed ex-leader announces new hunger st ..

Georgia's jailed ex-leader announces new hunger strike

2 minutes ago
 Russian army says killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukrain ..

Russian army says killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian territory

2 minutes ago
 Rs76636m tax collected

Rs76636m tax collected

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>