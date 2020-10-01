(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Recognizing that the continued deterioration and degradation of the world's natural ecosystems were having major impacts on the lives and livelihoods of people, world leaders called for increased resolve to protect biodiversity at a day-long top-level meeting on Wednesday.

A record number of countries - nearly 150 countries and 72 Heads of State and Government -addressed the first ever Summit held on biodiversity to build political momentum towards the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, to be adopted at COP15 in Kunming, China next year.

The day-long summit also featured Leaders Dialogues conducted via video-teleconference, one of which focusing on addressing biodiversity loss and mainstreaming biodiversity for sustainable development, was co-chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Welcoming participants, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan, with 12 climatic zones, is committed to protect its biodiversity. Highlighting some of those efforts, he said one national plan aims at planting 10 billion trees. The project is currently enlisting the help of local communities, giving them jobs and making them part of initiatives towards protecting biodiversity.

During the dialogue, Heads of State and Government shared national challenges and actions adopted to stem biodiversity losses. Many world leaders agreed that biodiversity was a critical part of achieving sustainable development objectives and that more investments are needed to promote green economies. Some agreed that humanity is in the middle of a planetary emergency, marked by the compromise of biodiversity at unprecedented speed.

The virtual summit � featuring pre-recorded statements by Heads of State and Government, ministers and senior officials from nearly 100 countries and international organizations � sought to build momentum ahead of the fifteenth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, which was originally scheduled to be held in Kunming, China, in October but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus. That conference aims to adopt a comprehensive post-2020 global biodiversity framework as a stepping-stone towards a 2050 vision of "living in harmony with nature".

Signed by 196 countries since it was opened for signature at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, the Convention is an international treaty for the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of the components of biodiversity and the equitable sharing of the benefits derived from the use of genetic resources. But as many speakers today acknowledged, none of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets established in 2010 were met during the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity, which concludes this year.

"The degradation of local and regional ecosystems, unsustainable agricultural practices, and the exploitation of natural resources, are putting critical pressure on world ecosystems," said President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, who presided over the Summit.

"Clearly, we must heed the lessons we have learned and respect the world in which we live." He added, "A green recovery, with an emphasis on protecting biodiversity, can address these concerns, mitigate risks, and build a more sustainable, resilient world. Doing so can help unlock an estimated US$10 trillion in business opportunities, create 395 million jobs by 2030 and encourage a greener economy." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said biodiversity and ecosystems are essential for human progress and prosperity. "By living in harmony with nature, we can avert the worst impacts of climate change and recharge biodiversity for the benefit of people and the planet." "Let me be clear," he added. "Degradation of nature is not purely an environmental issue. It spans economics, health, social justice and human rights. Neglecting our precious resources can exacerbate geopolitical tensions and conflicts. Yet, too often environmental health is overlooked or downplayed by other government sectors. This Summit is our opportunity to show the world that there is another way. We have to change course and transform our relationship with the natural world." In addition to leaders, the Summit heard from British Prince Charles, who called for a new "Marshall Plan" or a "blue-green recovery' and indigenous leaders who, as defenders of biodiversity, spoke about the need to allow indigenous people to use their traditional knowledge to preserve, protect and manage nature.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said the Summit showed a greater willingness to act. "Today we have seen tremendous commitment to act, invest and drive action for a nature-positive world. We are seeing a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to moving conversations on biodiversity, beyond the environment corridors. We are seeing strong momentum towards sealing an ambitious and measurable agreement at the COP15 in Kunming. As we tackle three planetary crises � the nature crisis, the biodiversity crisis, and the pollution and waste crisis�such an Agreement is crucial to reversing the damage already done, and indeed to tackling the risks that lie ahead."UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said: "This Summit has as much to do with people as it has to do with nature. It is about people's dependence on nature, people's inabilities to see the complexity of nature, and people's blindness, sometimes greed and ignorance, and the blind spot of economies and economics for so long to recognize the value of ecosystem services. We are coming to a point in history where there is growing awareness that action on biodiversity is inextricably linked with broader human development through the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda.''