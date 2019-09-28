UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Highlights Problems Of Kashmiri People At UNGA As Their Ambassador : Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Kashmir dispute and problems of its peoples at United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) as their ambassador.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan would support the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination in every situation.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister informed the world leaders at UNGA session about the plight of innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) due to continued lockdown of the valley.

She said real problems of Pakistan and Muslim World were presented by the prime minister at the UNGA in details.

To a question, she said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was doing his job in best way in difficult situation.

The special assistant said accountability process would be continued across the board as National wealth was looted during previous tenures of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N).

She said building of the dams was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

To another question, she said the national institutions were working according to laws.

She said recent earthquake was natural disaster and the government made all out efforts to rescue the affected people and provide them relief. "I think politics should not be done on this catastrophe," she added.

Firdous said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was running the affairs of the province effectively.

She said the prime minister had the right to make change in cabinet to improve services delivery to the people.

Media was working independently in the country, she said and added it should play positive role for development of the country.

To another question, she said PTI led government wanted to provide speedy justice to the people in the country.

