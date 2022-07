(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the country's foreign affairs particularly regional diplomacy.

Ms. Khar briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan's participation in the recently held Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.