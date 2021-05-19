UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Hints At Huge Potential Of 50,000 MW From Hydel Resources

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Prime Minister hints at huge potential of 50,000 MW from hydel resources

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan had plenty of water resources, which indicated country's huge potential of power generation of 50,000 MW for domestic, agriculture and domestic consumers

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan had plenty of water resources, which indicated country's huge potential of power generation of 50,000 MW for domestic, agriculture and domestic consumers.

Talking to media persons after visiting the site of under construction Mohmand Dam, he said Pakistan had a capacity to generate 50,000 MW electricity from its hydel resources and added Mohmand Dam, with the capacity of 800MW hydel electricity, would be completed by 2025.

The Prime Minister said China had constructed about 5,000 big dams and 80,000 small dams while Pakistan had not constructed a single major electricity generating dam for the last 50 years despite such huge potential.

He said 10 new dams including mega Bhasa and Dasu would be completed by 2028 and called fro constructing small dams across the country to fully utilize the the water resources.

He pointed out that costly energy projects by previous government enhanced miseries of people as the past rulers apparently extracted personal monetary benefits and added that these projects eventually put extra burden on national exchequer, with massive increase in circular debt, which was expected to surpass Rs1455 billion by 2023.

As result of prudent agriculture policies, he said, a record produce of wheat had been made in the current season.

He urged people to use safety masks and follow SOPs to contain coronavirus. He said Government's result oriented policies had minimized the effects of the pandemic on labour and others work force as compared to neigbouring countries.

He warned of strict measures if corona SOPs were not followed properly.

