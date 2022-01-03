Prime Minister, his financial team working hard to stabilize the economy of the country: Mushtaq Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Monday inaugurated main gas-pipeline and cemented road with a cost of Rs. 81 million in Abbottabad.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and a record development works are carried out in Abbottabad city.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony the speaker accompanied by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that to resolve the low Sui gas pressure in Union Council Mirpur the main gas pipeline and cemented road with the cost of Rs. 81 million had been inaugurated.

The Speaker said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were working day and night to get out of the difficult time that happened in Pakistan due to Coronavirus and corruption of previous governments.

He said that people are worried about inflation and we are all aware of the situation.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that now the situation is improving and within the next few months you will see that Pakistan's economic indicators will recover and emerge as a strong state in the world.

Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon said "We are striving to improve the living standards of the people of Abbottabad city.

He said that not only regional development but also the protection of the rights of our people is one of our top priorities.

The MNA said that the doors of Mushtaq Ghani and Ali Khan Jadoon's house are always open for you.

People of the UC complained about the non-locals recruitment in Abbottabad Model school while Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in response said that principal Abbottabad Public School (APS) is bound to recruit locals and we would protect the rights of the UC.

PTI member provincial assembly Babar Saleem Swati, local PTI leadership and a large number of people were also present on the occasion. The Speaker also announced the up-gradation of Girls middle School Meira Muzaffar on this occasion.