Prime Minister holds meetings on financial matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Commerce and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar and PM's Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The meeting focused on matters related to commerce and finance.

The Prime Minister also held a separate meeting with his Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the PM Office said.