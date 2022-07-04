Prime Minister holds PTI responsible for electricity loadshedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the government was ensuring early completion of power projects including 1320 megawatts Shanghai Electric Power, 1236 megawatts Punjab thermal, 720 megawatts Karot Hydro Power, 330 megawatts Energy Limited and 330 megawatts HUBCO Thal Nova Thar coal power project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the government was ensuring early completion of power projects including 1320 megawatts Shanghai Electric Power, 1236 megawatts Punjab thermal, 720 megawatts Karot Hydro Power, 330 megawatts Energy Limited and 330 megawatts HUBCO Thal Nova Thar coal power project.

He said the government would complete on priority basis the projects criminally delayed in the past.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said today the Federal cabinet was informed in detail by the Power Division about the recent loadshedding in the country.

The criminal negligence of the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) delayed the power projects of 3963 megawatts which were to be completed by 2020-21.

Due to non completion of these projects, people were suffering from loadshedding, he stressed.