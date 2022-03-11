Senator Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was honestly working for the welfare of the people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was honestly working for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and few other leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan was serving the country with full sincerity and utmost care, She said this while talking at a programme on state news channel. She urged the Opposition parties to desist from agitation with the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). She said creating instability by the Opposition for present democratic form of government, would have negative impact on economy.

Commenting on no-confidence move issue raised by the Opposition benches, she said all the coalition partners are standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan. She, however said that the National Assembly session would be called in next few days to decide the matter of no-confidence move.

In reply to a question about division among the members of PTI, she said that all the Party members were fully intact and there was no rift found anywhere in the Party. She said that the Opposition leaders were facing trouble because their party members had divided into groups on no-confidence move.