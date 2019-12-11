Prime Minister hopes Pakistan, Russia to further enhance cooperation in diverse areas

(@imziishan)

Noting positive developments in Pak-Russian relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed the hope that the two sides would further enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and gas, mineral sector, metallurgy, railways, aviation, information technology, agriculture and education

Talking to Russian Minister for Trade and Industry Denis Manturov, who called on him here, the prime minister underlined Pakistan's commitment to commence a new phase in the relationship with the Russian Federation.

The Russian minister conveyed special greetings of President Vladimir Putin, which were warmly reciprocated by the prime minister.

Imran Khan recalled his extensive interaction with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek in June 2019, in which the two leaders had a fruitful exchange of views.

He hoped that President Putin would visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

� The prime minister highlighted the improved macro-economic stability and business climate and ease of doing business in Pakistan and noted that there were vast opportunities that the Russian companies could utilize for enhanced trade and investment.

Minister Manturov briefed the prime minister on the range of subjects discussed during the 6th session of Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission held earlier during the day.

He affirmed Russia's desire for stronger ties with Pakistan and agreed that vast potential existed for enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy, aviation, industry, railways and agriculture sectors.

During the meeting, the importance of leadership exchanges was emphasized.

The prime minister stated that he looked forward to his visit to Russia during 2020.