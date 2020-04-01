Prime Minister hopes Pakistani people to emerge as great, stronger nation from war against COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan describing the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as an "extraordinary situation", Wednesday hoped that the people of Pakistan, by fighting and winning the war against Coronavirus with unity, faith, discipline and sagacity, would emerge as a great and stronger nation

"Nothing is impossible. Every difficulty is considered as a test for us. Allah Almighty has repeatedly said in the Holy Quran that He continues to test our faith. And I hope this [Pakistani] nation will emerge as a great and stronger nation from this test," he said while participating in a private television's live telethon held for raising funds for the Prime Minister's Fund for COVID-19.

The prime minister said as the COVID-19 pandemic had spread and affected the people worldwide including the leaders of some Western countries and the situation during coming weeks and months could not be predicted, the war against this deadly contagion in Pakistan could only be won with unity of nation.

Advising the people to take preventive measure against the COVID-19 including social distancing and limiting themselves within homes, he, however warned the law enforcing personnel to avoid taking strict action against those coming out of houses.

"We cannot fight and win the war against COVID-19 by putting people in jails. If we will not take care of our people, we cannot win this war," the prime minister said while calling for spreading awareness among people about the disease.

He said the Corona Relief Tigers Force besides aiding the civil administration and army in the distribution of food and other essentials at doorsteps in the areas under lock-down, would also create awareness about preventive measures including social distancing.

The prime minister said with high-level meetings being held on daily basis, the Federal government was in contact with the provinces and was taking required measures including the analysation of data on regular basis to assess the situation and trends of Coronavirus spread in the country.

