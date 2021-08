(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters relating to ongoing projects under the Ministry of Housing were discussed.