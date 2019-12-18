Prime Minister ignores important national issues : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that prime minister frequent foreign tours is an attempt to hide the inabilities of the government

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that prime minister frequent foreign tours is an attempt to hide the inabilities of the government.He said while addressing a student expo on Wednesday, he said that the chief executive of the country completely turned blind eye to the domestic political mess, Kashmir situation, rising unemployment and inflation,He said that the PTI government borrowed record money in past 15 months, increasing 35 percent the total debt Pakistan received so far.

Similarly, thousands of youth lost their jobs in the same period and they were desperate seeing no employment opportunities in near future, he added.Siraj said the educated youth were the asset of the country but the ruling party, which made tall claims to change their fate, was instead bent upon wasting their future.

"On diplomatic front, the government is making blunders on daily basis.

It put the Kashmir cause on back burner and is unaware of the fact that New Delhi want to turn this land into barren", he added.He said that Pakistan is expected to lead the Muslim world but the past and incumbent rulers proved themselves loyal to the enemies of islam.

Now the Muslim world is under attack from every side because it lacked unity and standing divided.He said the JI posed challenge to those who were hatching conspiracies to divide the Muslim world. He said the JI after coming into power would bring real change and turn in the country into an Islamic welfare state.