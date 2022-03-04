Prime Minister , Ijaz-ul-Haq discuss overall political situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former Federal Minister Ijaz-ul-Haq called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the overall political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Ijaz-ul-Haq called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

During the meeting, public appreciation of the government's flagship program of National Health Card was also discussed.

Ijaz-ul-Haq thanked the prime minister for providing quality healthcare facilities to masses.

He requested the prime minister to direct the authorities concerned to take effective measures for the industrial development of Bahawalnagar.

The prime minister assured of taking all possible steps for the provision of relief to masses.

Sardar Abdul Sami was also present in the meeting.