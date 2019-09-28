Prime Minister impressively presents Muslim world issues in UNGA : Faisal Javed

(@imziishan)

Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented issues of Muslim world at 74th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) impressively

Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan played a role of ambassador of the Muslim world at UNGA session.

Faisal said the prime minister told world leaders at this international forum that Isamophobia was causing desperation in the Muslim world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a sincere leader for Muslims around the world, he added.

The UNGA was informed firstly by Prime Minister Imran Khan about the real plight of innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The world was now considering Kashmir as a disputed territory, he added.

Faisal said no other leader in the past had presented the real problems of Pakistan at any international forum.