Prime Minister Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, talks bilateral cooperation, regional developments

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to talk about bilateral cooperation and regional issues

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to talk about bilateral cooperation and regional issues.A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince confirmed the development, saying the two discusses "ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest".Mohammed bin Zayed or MBZ is also the deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces.Earlier in the day, PM Imran had telephoned King Abdullah II of Jordan to highlight the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.In his phone call to King Abdullah, the PM briefed him on India's illegal and repressive policies in occupied Kashmir that has not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.PM Imran said India, through its unilateral and fascist actions, was attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant violation of the international norms and the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He further said the international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.King Abdullah said Jordan was closely following the developments in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue, adding that Jordan would consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.The prime minister also telephoned French President Emmanuel Macron and briefed him on the current situation in the valley, highlighting the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India to change the disputed status of the valley and its demographic structure.He added that these steps were against the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and the international law.

PM Imran also highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the valley in the face of unprecedented lockdown.PM Imran further apprised the French president on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the valley which has been under curfew since August 5.The French president underlined the