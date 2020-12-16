Prime Minister Imran inaugurates opening of state-of-art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology

Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday inaugurated opening of the 262 beds state-of-the art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and seven merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday inaugurated opening of the 262 beds state-of-the art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and seven merged tribal districts.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor KP, Shah Farman, Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Health KP and others senior officials of the KP Government.

PIC was the long awaited demands of thousands of patients suffering from heart, cardiovascular, cardiothoracic and others heart related diseases that were fulfilled today by PTI Government after its formal opening by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Most of cardiac patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, who were used to travel to others provinces and Islamabad in the past for cardiac surgeries would now get quality treatment including surgical, medical and diagnostic services at dedicated PIC in the door steps, thus would save their hard earned money and precious time.

Initially, the facility had 160 beds for heart patients that would later be extended upto 262 beds besides services of six modern operation theaters, six Cath labs, oxygen plants, Eco, Angioplasty and others relevant healthcare services.

KP Government has hired skilled cardiac surgeons and qualified cardiologists to formally start cardiac related surgeries and others relevant treatment to patients at PIC after its inauguration by PM.

PTI Government has taken completion of PIC's building as a challenge and started work on it after the MMA Government and ANP-PPP coalition Government had failed to complete this vital health project during their 10 years long tenure.

Before PIC, there was no prime dedicated centre for heart diseases in KP including merged areas and cardiac units at Government's run Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar have to cater health needs of over 30 million population in the province.

PIC's will not only provide latest health services to patients of KP and seven merged tribal districts but patients of neigbouring of Afghanistan may be facilitated from this facility. The facility would also be used for research and teaching of medical students.